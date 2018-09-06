Review: NASCAR, faith and Afghanistan awkwardly collide in song-inspired 'God Bless the Broken Road

“God Bless the Broken Road” is a strange Frankenstein's monster of a film, trying to combine too many ill-fitting story elements while straining to incorporate the title of a popular country song. It is unclear what anything in the movie has to do with Rascal Flatts or the song, except that Amber sings it at the end in her triumphant return to church, after a litany of come-to-Jesus moments: losing her home; her daughter running away; finding out the story of her husband's death from his Army pal; and a climactic NASCAR race wherein her new boyfriend drives a commemorative car decked out in pink camouflage and eagles.