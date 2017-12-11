'The Shape of Water,' 'Big Little Lies,' 'The Post' and 'Three Billboards' lead Golden Globes nominations

One of the most wide-open and unpredictable awards seasons in memory came into slightly – but only slightly – sharper focus with the nominations for the Golden Globes.

A number of this year’s early Oscar front-runners, including “The Shape of Water,” “The Post,” “Lady Bird,” “Dunkirk” and “Call Me By Your Name,” made strong showings, while potential contenders like “Get Out,” “All the Money in the World” and “I, Tonya” also received a boost.

“The Shape of Water,” a love story between a mute woman and a fish-man, led the pack with seven nominations, including best picture in the drama category as well as nods for stars Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins and director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro.

Director Steven Spielberg’s timely Pentagon Papers drama “The Post” and writer-director Martin McDonagh’s dark morality tale “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” followed closely behind with six nods each.

But the Golden Globes can always be counted on to deliver their share of surprises, and the nominations announcement Monday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. brought a few — including a strong showing for director Ridley Scott’s kidnapping drama “All the Money in the World,” which earned three nods, including one for actor Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey in the role of industrialist J. Paul Getty just last month in the wake of Spacey’s sexual misconduct scandal.

On the television side, HBO’s limited series “Big Little Lies” led the field with six nominations, including five nods for series cast members Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” followed with four.

Freshmen contenders were among the most nominated series, including three nominations for Hulu’s Emmy champ “The Handmaid’s Tale” and two each for Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Showtime’s “SMILF.”

