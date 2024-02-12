Did you know these fun facts about the Oscar nominations?

—Lily Gladstone, the heart and soul of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” became the first Native American to be nominated for lead actress.

—Nominations for both Colman Domingo, the electrifying star of “Rustin,” and Oscar veteran Jodie Foster, a supporting contender for “Nyad,” marks the first time in the same year that two out queer actors have been contenders for playing LGBTQ+ characters. Two more firsts for the acclaimed actors: “Nyad’s” Bonnie Stoll is Foster’s first lesbian acting role; Domingo, who is of Belizean and Guatemalan descent, is the first Afro Latino to earn a lead actor nomination.

Advertisement

—This is the first time that two folks in the same year — actor-producers Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”) and Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) — have earned nominations for both picture and lead acting awards.