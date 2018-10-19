'Halloween': A look back at the many lives (and deaths) of franchise heroine Laurie Strode

The fourth film marks the next appearance by Strode, since 1982's "Halloween III: The Season of the Witch" had nothing to do with Strode and Myers. But we see only a glimpse of Strode in a photograph, as it's stated that the character died before the film. The focus is instead on Strode's daughter, Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), whose storyline continues in the Strode-less “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.” (And yes, this is when the series suddenly and inexplicably switched from using Roman numerals to Arabic numerals in its titles. It was just that kind of franchise.)