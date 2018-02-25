Indie Focus: Bold new worlds in 'Annihilation,' 'Mute' and 'The Young Karl Marx'

In his review of the film for The Times, Kenneth Turan paid particular attention to the title, asking, "what's with the 'young' part, which brings to mind turbulent emotional dramas rather than trenchant economic theory? Whatever else you think about Marx and his ideas, it's hard to imagine him as hot-blooded and young .… [Peck] as it turns out, not only understands those contradictions, he is committed to embracing them, which is what makes 'The Young Karl Marx' the audacious, engrossing film it is."