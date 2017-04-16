Indie Focus: Adventuring with 'The Lost City of Z,' 'A Woman, A Part' and Locarno in Los Angeles

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies. The L.A. Times’ Festival of Books is April 22 and 23, and it is not only a great way to interface with publishers and booksellers but also features a wide variety of guests. The Times’ editor and publisher Davan Maharaj will be in conversation with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Mary McNamara will be talking to Sherry Lansing and Stephen Galloway. Sarah Rodman will be in conversation with actor Stephen Tobolowsky, while Lorraine Ali will be talking to actor Bryan Cranston.

And I will be moderating a talk with Tippi Hedren for her new book “Tippi: A Memoir.” And you know that the “Roar” years will be a topic of conversation.

McNamara will also be moderating a talk with author Margaret Atwood and show runner Bruce Miller for the upcoming TV adaption of Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The Times’ Meredith Blake recently talked to the series’ star Elisabeth Moss.

The LAT Events team has had its hands full with the Festival of Books, but we will get back to work on our screenings and Q&As soon enough. (Movies never stop!) Keep on the lookout for future events at events.latimes.com.

Charlie Hunnam stars as Percy Fawcett in director James Gray's "The Lost City of Z." Aidan Monaghan / Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street Charlie Hunnam stars as Percy Fawcett in director James Gray's "The Lost City of Z." Charlie Hunnam stars as Percy Fawcett in director James Gray's "The Lost City of Z." (Aidan Monaghan / Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street)

‘The Lost City of Z’

Among the most exciting films released so far this year, James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z” examines the fate of Percy Fawcett, the early 20th-Century adventurer who disappeared while looking for ruins of an undiscovered civilization in the jungles of the Amazon. The film stars Charlie Hunnam as Fawcett, with supporting turns by Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, and manages to be at once grounded and mystical, with a restless, seeking quality all its own.

Reviewing the film for the Times, Justin Chang wrote “’The Lost City of Z’ is the kind of picture whose classicism, a term often confused with conventionality, feels increasingly like a radical statement of intent. Fawcett’s journeys into the Amazon, each one drawing him a little further into his heart of darkness, provide the film with a steady rhythm and a clean three-act structure, but its hauntingly lyrical final scenes deliver the very opposite of closure. The movie may, in the end, frustrate your desire for straight-up thrills and clear answers, but its irresolution is masterful — sincere, generous and entirely appropriate to the deeply searching story it has to tell.”

The Times’ Steve Zeitchik interviewed Hunnam at the West Hollywood deli Greenblatt’s, where the actor said “For me, Fawcett represents the search for meaning we all have — that terrible and wonderful and ordained quest. He wasn’t finding any answers in society; he found life wholly unsatisfying. So it was this voice asking questions: ‘What are we doing, and what is this desperate dark hole and how do I fill it?’ Most of us fill it with total nonsense — with consumerism. And he thought this quest would help quiet that voice.”

In her review for the New York Times, Manohla Dargis noted the sense of adventure and discovery within the movie itself with, “Mr. Gray opens this world gloriously. As a director, he has an old-fashioned belief in cinematic beauty, in the charm and necessity of the perfectly lighted and framed face, the hauntingly darkened room, the grittily coarsened street. He’s a sensualist, and in ‘The Lost City of Z’ he turns the Amazon into a ravishment for the senses.”

At Vox, Alissa Wilkinson added, “it feels like a movie from an earlier era. That’s not surprising, given that it’s written and directed by James Gray (“The Immigrant”), who normally trains his classical sensibility on small, intimate stories. This is a different sort of movie: a stately, elegant epic paced like an elegy.”

I’ll be publishing my own conversation with Gray soon. To the question of why make movies at all, he responded with passion and precision, saying, “It’s the perfect combination. It’s like dreams, a movie is like a dream. So that’s beautiful. Why shouldn’t I be committed to something so magnificent?”

John Ortiz as Isaac and Maggie Siff as Anna in the film "A Woman, A Part." Strand Releasing / John Ortiz as Isaac and Maggie Siff as Anna in the film "A Woman, A Part." John Ortiz as Isaac and Maggie Siff as Anna in the film "A Woman, A Part." (Strand Releasing /)

‘A Woman, A Part’

The filmmaker Elisabeth Subrin has long worked in the avant-garde/experimental space and makes her narrative feature debut with “A Woman, A Part.” Subrin’s new film concerns a television actress, played by Maggie Siff from TV’s “Billions” and “Mad Men,” who attempts to get back to her roots by reconnecting with friends from the New York theater world played by John Ortiz and Cara Seymour. The film creates the same high-wire tension between its on-screen and off-screen worlds as recent films like “Clouds of Sils Maria” or “Kate Plays Christine.”