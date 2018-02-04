Indie Focus: Between worlds with 'On Body and Soul,' 'A Ciambra' and 'The Sacrifice'

Andrei Tarkovsky is a name that can put a chill through even the heartiest of arthouse adventurers. So it's exciting that a number of his films have recently found their way back to theaters so that theatergoers can grapple with them anew, and a new generation can discover their spiritual inquiries are not as intimidating as they may first seem. Tarkovsky's final film, 1986's "The Sacrifice," made in Sweden, has been released in a restored version. It is the story of a middle-aged man (Erland Josephson) reflecting on his life on the occasion of his birthday, while also fearing the impending threat of World War II.