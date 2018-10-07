Indie Focus: Big decisions in 'Private Life,' 'The Hate U Give' and 'A Star Is Born'

It has been 11 years since Tamara Jenkins’ previous film, the Oscar-nominated “The Savages,” which is reason enough to be excited for her new “Private Life.” Then it turns out to be pretty close to perfect, a tender, knowingly intimate look at a couple who desperately want to have a child and face all manner of complications in trying to make that happen. Starring Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti in performances that are heart-wrenchingly emotional and needle-sharp funny, the film is in limited theatrical release and streaming via Netflix.