Indie Focus: Searching and finding with 'Silence,' 'Hidden Figures,' 'Toni Erdmann' and 'Julieta'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to your weekly field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

Yes, it is a major holiday. But have you checked the movie listings? There are some just incredible titles hitting theaters right now — Hollywood squeezed some four releases dates out of the week around Christmas — including movies that have been playing the festival circuit for months and months and others that have only recently premiered. It truly is a world of non-stop movies. (Movies non-stop.)

Our awards season roundtables are still being unveiled too. The latest to become available finds my colleague Amy Kaufman and myself talking to six of the year’s most notable supporting actresses: Naomie Harris for “Moonlight,” Felicity Jones for “A Monster Calls,” Nicole Kidman for “Lion,” Aja Naomi King for “The Birth of a Nation,” Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures” and Michelle Williams for “Manchester by the Sea.” It was quite a group.

And there are videos up from my recent post-screening Q&A with Nicolas Winding Refn and Cliff Martinez talking about music and “The Neon Demon.” We will have more events soon here: events.latimes.com.

‘Silence’

Speaking personally, Martin Scorsese is one of my absolute favorite directors, and I will watch anything he makes. Where he leads, I will follow. His new film, “Silence,” is ready-made for this time of year, a tale of religious faith and deep spiritual questioning. An adaptation of the novel by Shūsaku Endō, the story puts two Portuguese priests (Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver) in 17 century Japan with the goals of finding a colleague (Liam Neeson) who reputed to have renounced his faith and attempting to further spread their gospel.

Justin Chang’s review for The Times is simply a stunning piece of work, digging deep into the movie and grappling with its issues of faith. As he wrote, “This anguished, contemplative new movie, which he spent nearly three decades coaxing into celluloid reality, carries the weight of a career summation. … Miraculously, that weight doesn’t crush the movie; it exalts it.”

Jen Yamato — who we here on the Indie Focus desk are excited to have joining us at The Times in the new year — had a pointedly different take on the film as her last piece at the Daily Beast. Taking issue with the way Scorsese privileges the point-of-view of the Christian priests over anyone else, Yamato powerfully wrote “for skeptics and non-believers, the 161-minute tale of the spiritual struggle quietly raging within one white savior out of water in feudal Japan is a frustrating journey to take — and an ardent story about cultural imperialism and Western arrogance that doesn’t recognize its own.”

Somewhat splitting the difference, at the New York Times, Manohla Dargis wrote “The film’s solemnity is seductive — as is Mr. Scorsese’s art — especially in light of the triviality and primitiveness of many movies, even if its moments of greatness also make its failures seem more pronounced.”

For the Times, Steven Zeitchik wrote about the long process of bringing the story to the screen.

And the New York Times Magazine had a long profile of Scorsese by Paul Elie on the filmmaker’s connection to the work. “I don’t know if there’s redemption, but there is such a thing as trying to get it right,” Scorsese said. “But how do you do it? The right way to live has to do with selflessness. I believe that. But how does one act that out? I don’t think you practice it consciously. It has to be something that develops in you — maybe through a lot of mistakes.”

‘Hidden Figures’

If you’re part of a family trying to find a movie the whole family can get out of the house to see, “Hidden Figures” is a pretty solid something-for-everybody pick. A feel-good movie in the absolute best sense, it tells the little known story of a group of African American women who were a vital part of the NASA team that first launched U.S. astronauts into space, working as mathematicians and engineers. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more likable trio than the film’s Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, with additional supporting turns by Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Mahershala Ali. (Among the astronauts is John Glenn, who died just earlier this month, played by Glen Powell from “Everybody Wants Some!!”)