Indie Focus: Reclaiming history with 'Suspiria,' 'Shirkers' and 'Border'

Writing for rogerbert.com, Monica Castillo added: “There is a sense of relief at the end of the documentary that feels like the first big breath of fresh air after stepping out of a therapist’s office. Cardona may have taken something from them they will never fully get back, but Tan’s documentary returns the narrative back to her and her friends. He no longer has the last word on ‘Shirkers,’ they do. And isn’t reclaiming our stories what this cultural moment is all about?”