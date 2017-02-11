'Potter' vs. Piers: Author J.K. Rowling and media personality Piers Morgan trade insults on Twitter

The world of social media can have an air of being a great leveling force, where anyone anywhere can feel he is talking directly to some of the most celebrated, powerful people in the world. Or, it can be a place where famous people can yell at each other.

Such was the case Saturday as “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and British media personality Piers Morgan sniped at each other in an extended Twitter spat.

Morgan, a former winner on “The Celebrity Apprentice” who has become an outspoken supporter of President Trump, had appeared the previous evening on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Near the end of the show, Morgan got into a heated exchange with Australian comedian Jim Jefferies over Trump, which escalated when Jefferies fired off an expletive at Morgan.

Rowling took to her Twitter feed after the show to post to her 9.6 million followers: “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to ... off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined.”

Morgan, who has 5.49 million Twitter followers, took exception, setting off a back-and-forth between the two.

Some excerpts, with some of the more profane tweets omitted:

Rowling’s last post on the matter Saturday was to note winning the top prize at the British Book Award, beating, among others, Morgan. She added the hashtag #StillHurts

As people took note of the exchange, other celebrities such as Don Cheadle, Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani began posting about it as well.

Morgan, in replying to celebrities and everyday people alike, seemed to operate from a position of leaving no comment uncommented upon. Apparently feeling it is always best to get in the last word, the TV personality took exception. (Though sometimes it is best to leave the comedy to the comedians.)

SIGN UP for the free Indie Focus movies newsletter »

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

Mark.Olsen@latimes.com

Follow on Twitter: @IndieFocus

ALSO

J.K. Rowling will explore Hogwarts in-depth in three new e-books

J.K. Rowling accepts her new 'duty' to be critical of Donald Trump

J.K. Rowling: Lord Voldemort 'nowhere near as bad' as Donald Trump