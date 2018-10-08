Unusual collaborations in 'The Sisters Brothers' lead to a new vision of the Old West

The project had its origins when producer Alison Dickey optioned deWitt’s book even before it was published in 2011, as she was working on the film “Terri,” based on another of the writer’s stories. She shared the book with Reilly, also her husband, and he decided to be a producer on the project as well. The two of them, along with producer Michael De Luca, took it to Audiard, and his producers at Why Not Productions, Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat, signed on too.