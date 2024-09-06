Advertisement
Movies

TIFF 2024: See Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis and more in the L.A. Times Studio

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
By Jason ArmondStaff Photographer 
Share via

Fall festival season is once again in full swing, and The Times’ entertainment team is on the ground at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival to bring you all the news — including our TIFF Daily newsletter, as well as photo and video highlights from the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House.

Follow along here all weekend to see the stars, filmmakers, documentary subjects and more who stop by the studio. And be sure to read our complete coverage of TIFF 2024 through the festival.

Kiernan Shipka, Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, Gia Coppola, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kate Gersten.

1

Pamela Anderson.

2

Kiernan Shipka from the film "The Last Showgirl,"

3

Kate Gersten from the film "The Last Showgirl,"

1. Pamela Anderson. 2. Kiernan Shipka. 3. Kate Gersten.

Advertisement
Karen Gillan, Mike Flanagan, Kate Seigel, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston and Annalise Basso.

1

Vicky Krieps and Dacre Montgomery from the film "Wen't Up the Hill"

2

Director Samuel Van Grinsven

1. Vicky Krieps and Dacre Montgomery. 2. Director Samuel Van Grinsven.

Ben Foster, Cobie Smulders and Director Jason Buxton
Ben Foster, Cobie Smulders and Director Jason Buxton.

More to Read

MoviesTelevisionToronto Film FestivalFilm Festivals
Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement