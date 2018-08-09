Don't ask 'BlacKkKlansman' actress Laura Harrier about being a black woman in Hollywood

From these various women. I got to meet Kathleen Cleaver, which was really cool. Spike had us all over to his house, and she was there, and I got to ask her a bunch of questions about her life and her relationship with [Black Panther leader] Eldridge [Cleaver] and how she got to where she was. That was really influential. I read a bunch of Angela Davis' books, watched a lot of interviews. And then I contacted the Colorado College Alumni Assn. to talk to people who were in the Black Student Union in the early '70s. [I asked] like, “Why were you at Colorado College as a black person in the early '70s? How did you get there?” and all that stuff. I tried to draw from all these different influences to create someone who felt of the time and multidimensional. It was kind of like Spike and I together figuring her out.