Why it's a perfect time for Greta Gerwig's version of 'Little Women'

The novel was originally published in two volumes. The first, arriving in 1868, followed the impoverished March women as they persevered through the father’s absence during the Civil War. Alcott delivered the second part in 1869. Titled “Good Wives” in some markets, it jumps ahead three years, looking at Meg’s marriage and motherhood; Jo’s move to New York, where she tries to establish herself as a writer; and Amy’s European tour with the family’s wealthy, widowed Aunt March.