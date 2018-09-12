Review: Nicolas Cage fever-dream revenge thriller 'Mandy' may blow you away

Co-written by Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, “Mandy” stars Andrea Riseborough as the title character: a brainy artist who lives an idyllic life in the woods with her lumberjack boyfriend Red (Cage). Then, Mandy catches the eye of Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache), a cult leader so smitten with her that he calls on his minions and allies — from this world and beyond — to bring her into his fold.