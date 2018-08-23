Review: In ‘Memoir of War,' Mélanie Thierry captures Marguerite Duras' wait for a lover's return

But eventually Finkiel’s remove starts to feel like a missed opportunity, as if his reverence for Duras’ aching state, increasingly divorced from her feelings for Robert, were the go-ahead to keep his movie from being too emotionally concentrated. As the movie starts, there’s a beautifully color-drained close-up shot as Finkiel’s camera starts on Thierry’s face, meanders over an open window, goes in and out of focus and rests, hesitantly, on a teacup. It’s a mood-setting shot of claustrophobic artistry that also reveals the movie’s own impenetrable mindset: to be as near to Duras’s grief as possible, without ever really engaging it.