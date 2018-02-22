Chinese-Australian action-adventure '7 Guardians of the Tomb' delivers spiders, spiders and more spiders

Grafting bits of "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Jurassic Park" and "The Mummy" onto its rickety frame, this Chinese-Australian adventure, directed by Kimble Rendall, is at its strongest when it displays brief, bonkers moments of ingenuity and weakest when it grasps at seriousness. A scene in a pool with spiders floating in air bubbles inspires delighted cackles, but it's surrounded by a film that doesn't know what it is — or should be.