Review: Ex-missionary must rescue his sister from a ghoulish cult in 'Apostle'

Evans and his capable design team, anchored by cinematographer Matt Flannery’s dank, torchlighted atmospherics, wear their “The Wicker Man” and “The Witchfinder General” influences proudly: the stench of fanatical cruelty is palpable before the first pierced flesh, and the actors lean into their Hammer-scented archetypes with theatrical gusto (which may be the only way to project the silly dialogue). But when Evans piles it on with a supernatural twist, it distracts from the concentrated nastiness of dramatizing a cramped idyll’s festering inhumanity. We may be in a flourishing moment for cross-genre hybridization, but not every story needs both a creepy cult and a malevolent spirit to sell two hours of the shivers.