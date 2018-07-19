Review: Psychological drama ‘Broken Star’ burns out in the end

The indie drama “Broken Star” features Analeigh Tipton as Markey Marlowe, a scandal-plagued actress hiding out from the press in a low-rent duplex owned by a loner named Daryl (Tyler Labine), who’s obsessed with her. Over the course of several days, Markey and Daryl take turns manipulating each other, in ways so densely intertwined that it’s hard to know who has the upper hand.