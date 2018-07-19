Review: ‘Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story’ vividly profiles makeup artist to Cher and other stars

Using a wealth of personal photos and home video; archival news clips; footage from fashion, commercial and music video shoots; warm, candid interviews with many of his celebrity clients (Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Cher, Brooke Shields and others); plus chats with family, friends and ex-lovers, Bartok nimbly moves through the 1980s and ’90s as the inventive and influential (and notably huge-handed) Aucoin took New York by storm and became the first superstar makeup artist.