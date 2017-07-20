Indian royal finds you can't go home again in dreary period drama 'The Black Prince'

There may be a gripping story to tell about the Maharajah Duleep Singh, a.k.a. the last King of Punjab, but writer-director Kavi Raz’s turgid costume drama “The Black Prince” quashes all hope of that.

Set from Singh’s childhood to his death in 1893 (at age 55), the movie tracks the complex political, social and religious forces that wracked then-British India, led Singh and his mother (Shabana Azmi) to lose their royal standing, and forced a teenage Singh to be exiled to Britain. He spent 13 years there assimilating with the help of a devout foster father (Jason Flemyng) and a friendly Queen Victoria (Amanda Root), who nicknamed him “The Black Prince.”

Singh’s wish to return to India, reclaim his kingdom and reconnect with his lost Sikh faith doesn’t go as planned and makes for a less-than-triumphant tale.

The historical saga can feel cursory, at times unconvincingly rendered given how many historical events and far-flung locales this overly ambitious film strains to cover on a seemingly limited budget.

In his screen debut as the adult Singh, Indian Punjabi singer-poet Satinder Sartaaj lacks the requisite range and charisma. He’s not helped by the character’s aging requirements (what’s with that bald wig?) and general emotional reticence, especially toward his wives (Sophie Stevens, Leanne Joyce) and children.

-------------

‘The Black Prince’

In English, Hindi and Punjabi with English subtitles

Rating: PG-13, for violence

Running time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Playing: In limited release

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." CAPTION Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." CAPTION Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky," starring Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and more. Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky," starring Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and more. CAPTION Florence Pugh and Cosmo Jarvis star in "Lady Macbeth." Florence Pugh and Cosmo Jarvis star in "Lady Macbeth." CAPTION Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum star in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum star in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall."

calendar@latimes.com