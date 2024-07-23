Advertisement
Television

Adjoa Andoh, Lady Danbury on ‘Bridgerton,’ says series still fails to light Black skin properly

Actors Adjoa Andoh in a hat and dress and Daniel Francis in a period jacket sitting in a pew in a scene from "Bridgerton"
Adjoa Andoh, left, and Daniel Francis sit in a pew as Lady Danbury and Lord Anderson in an episode of Netflix’s show “Bridgerton.”
(Liam Daniel / Netflix)
By Kayla Hayempour
Share via

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury on Netflix’s Regency-era show “Bridgerton,” says the series still doesn’t light Black skin properly, despite its diverse cast.

“The continuing conversation about lighting Black skin — on every show, nothing’s changed,” she said in a recent podcast.

Andoh, who also had roles in films “Invictus” and “Fractured,” expressed that and other frustrations during the latest episode of “Stirring It Up.” Despite playing one of the sharpest and most influential women on “Bridgerton,” Andoh said, she doesn’t feel empowered in her career.

Advertisement

She said she feels comfortable speaking up now, but noted that the burden Black actors face to ask for what they deserve can be exhausting, especially compared with their white counterparts.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 22, 2024: Actress Nicola Coughlan who performs as Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton" at the Netflix offices in New York on Monday, January 22, 2024. (Evelyn Freja / For The Times)

Television

Nicola Coughlan moves out of the shadows and into the spotlight on ‘Bridgerton’

This season of ‘Bridgerton’ sees Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington move to the center of the story, which the actor says is reflective of her own life and career.

May 12, 2024

“I suppose I feel powerful in that I will now go: ‘Am I blond?,’” she said. “But I hate doing it because a bit of me is like, ‘Oh I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to make a fuss.’”

“Bridgerton” and its spinoff series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” both have casts filled with people of all colors, with Black actors in many major roles: Danbury is a commanding widow despite having been forced into an arranged marriage in her youth; the formidable queen is played by Golda Rosheuvel, who is mixed race; and two Black men, played by Regé-Jean Page and Victor Alli, have married into the Bridgerton family, which is white. In the second season, the eldest Bridgerton son marries a character of Indian descent. Yet Andoh still has to ask to get lighting that complements her complexion — something crucial to how a character is portrayed.

The “Invictus” actor said such details matter because she wants “to come and do my work. I want to stay in character … I just want to come on and be Lady Danbury and do what she’s got to do and be totally engaged with that,” rather than fussing about how she’s lighted.

“When people say we’re chippy or we’re being militant or we’re all that stuff, what I want to say is, ‘I’m just a human being and I just want to do the gift that I’m blessed with. I want to do it in a free way, like I see many other people doing.’”

EXCLUSIVE TO CALENDAR FOR BALL STORY. DO NOT USE. CONTACT PHOTO EDITOR BEFORE USING. Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 306 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Television

‘Our workplace is a ball’: How ‘Bridgerton’ constructed Season 3’s elaborate ball scenes

On the London set of ‘Bridgerton,’ we got a glimpse at how several teams worked to create the over-the-top ball scenes in Season 3, including a botanical ball.

June 13, 2024

Andoh also said facing racial bias in the industry can take a mental toll and cause self-doubt.

Advertisement

“It’s a dual-psycho thing that goes on the whole time, isn’t it? Did I get that job because [of my race]? Did I not get that job because [of my race]?,” she said. “I don’t want to think about it. I just want to get the job because I’m great, or not get the job because I’m s—.”

A representative for Andoh did not respond immediately to The Times’ request for further comment.

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Kayla Hayempour

Kayla Hayempour is a community engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times, where she develops outreach strategies to connect with stakeholders, readers and critics, ensuring that diverse audiences across the city feel reached and represented in the paper. She collaborates with sections across The Times to identify high-impact topics and creates tailored virtual discussions and live events to deepen public participation in journalism. She also plans internally facing experiences to foster connection within the newsroom. Hayempour is a rising senior at UCLA, where she studies public affairs and digital humanities, and also works as a podcast contributor for the Daily Bruin.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement