Review: Well-meaning, if flawed, Holocaust-inspired drama 'The Samuel Project' touches the heart

With a script that struggles to fill 90 minutes, director Marc Fusco’s film sometimes feels more like a school project itself rather than a feature film. Its low-budget constraints, animated interludes and overall amateurish filmmaking hamper the efforts of the actors, but there’s real feeling and a strong message that shines through. Despite its flaws, “The Samuel Project” is likely to make an impact on open-hearted audiences, with extra credit due Linden for an authentic performance in line with the actor’s body of work.