Movie openings: June 9

June 9

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail Documentary on the Chinese immigrant Sung family, owners of the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges stemming from the 2008 financial crisis. Directed by Steve James. (1:28) NR.

As Good as You A writer deals with the death of her wife, a deep desire to become a mother and falls into a love triangle with her two best friends. With Laura Heisler, Bryan Dechart, Annie Potts, Raoul Bhaneja, Anna Fitzwater. Written by Gretchen M. Michelfeld. Directed by Heather de Michele. (1:26) NR.

Awakening the Zodiac A couple find a film reel implicating an infamous serial killer who disappeared 40 years earlier and hope to cash in on the $100,000 reward. With Shane West, Leslie Bibb, Matt Craven, Stephan McHattie, Nicholas Campbell, Kenneth Welsh. Written by Jennifer Archer, Mike Horrigan, Jonathan Wright. Directed by Wright. (1:40) R.

Beatriz at Dinner Writer Mike White and director Miguel Arteta reteam for a satire about a dinner party where a successful immigrant health practitioner butts heads with a smug billionaire. With Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Chloë Sevigny, Connie Britton, David Warshofsky, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, John Early. (1:23) R.

Camera Obscura A traumatized war photographer begins to see future deaths in the photos he develops. With Christopher Denham, Nadja Bobyleva, Catherine Curtin. Written by Aaron B. Koontz, Cameron Burns. Directed by Koontz (1:35) NR.

Capps Crossing A guilt-ridden man terrorizes campers who desecrate the memorial of his girlfriend, whom he abandoned in the wilderness 10 years earlier. With Brian Cory, Alex Acosta, Parker Alexander. Written and directed by Mike Stahl. (1:24) NR.

11:55 After a U.S. Marine is involved in the shooting of a drug dealer, he returns to his neighborhood and takes a stand. With Victor Almanzar, John Leguizamo, David Zayas, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Julia Stiles, Written by Ari Issler, Ben Snyder, Victor Almanzar. Directed by Issler and Snyder. (1:20) NR.

The Hero A washed-up western actor changes his priorities after a cancer diagnosis. With Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter, Nick Offerman, Katharine Ross. Written by Brett Haley, Marc Basch. Directed by Haley. (1:33) R.

The Hunter's Prayer A hitman defies his orders to protect the young woman he was assigned to kill. With Sam Worthington, Odeya Rush, Allen Leech. Written by John Brancato and Michael Ferris; based on the novel by Kevin Wignall. Directed by Jonathan Mostow. (1:31) R.

I Love You Both Adult brother and sister twins confront their lack of emotional development when they date the same man. With Lucas Neff, Artemis Pebdani, Angela Trimbur. Written by Kristin Archibald and Doug Archibald. Directed by Doug Archibald. (1:30) NR.

It Comes at Night Writer-director Trey Edward Shults follows “Krisha” with a dystopian horror story about a man and his family under siege. With Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (1:37) R.

La Granja The live of a boxer, a midwife and a kid with a bike collide against the backdrop of Puerto Rico's economic collapse. With Henry Osso, Marcos Carlos Cintrón, Yulianna Padilla. Written and directed by Angel Manuel Soto. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:40) NR.

Letters From Baghdad Documentary details the exploits of British spy, explorer and political force Gertrude Bell, who helped carve out modern-day Iraq after World War I. With Tilda Swinton as the voice of Bell. Directed by Sabine Krayenbuhl, Zeva Oelbaum. (1:35) NR.

Lucky An undocumented immigrant mechanic moonlights stealing cars in New York City and soon discovers himself mixed up in the underworld. With Galla Borowski, Anna Chitashvili, Jose Claudio, Bari Kang. Written and directed by Bari Kang. (1:30) NR.

Megan Leavey A Marine corporal trains and bonds with a combat dog as they deploy to Iraq and complete more than 100 missions before being injured by an IED explosion. With Kate Mara, Edie Falco, Ramón Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford, Common. Written by Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo, Tim Lovestedt. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. (1:56) PG-13.

Middle Man An accountant who dreams of being a comedian, quits his job and heads for Vegas where his career takes a deadly trun. With Jim O'Heir, Andrew J. West, Josh McDermitt, Anne Dudek, Tracey Walter. Written and directed Ned Crowley. (1:40) NR.

Miles A high school student exploits a loophole allowing him to join the girls volleyball team and earn scholarship money after his dad unexpectedly dies. Tim Boardman, Molly Shannon, Missi Pyle, Stephen Root. Written by Nathan Adloff, Justin D.M. Palmer. Directed by Adloff. (1:30) NR.

Chiabella James / Universal Studios

The Mummy Tom Cruise stars in this reboot about an ancient princess, denied her destiny, who awakens in the present but brings with her the malevolent past. With Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Russell Crowe. Written by Jon Spaihts, Christopher McQuarrie. Directed by Alex Kurtzman. (1:47) PG-13.

My Cousin Rachel An Englishman develops complicated feelings for his beautiful cousin, whom he suspects of murder. With Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, Pierfrancesco Favino. Written and directed by Roger Michell, based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. (1:46) PG-13.