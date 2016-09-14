'Dancer' is among critics' picks this week, Sept. 16-22

Movie recommendations from critics Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and other reviewers. Click title for full review.

Café Society Woody Allen’s new film, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell, is of course funny, but it also ends up, almost without our realizing it, trafficking in memory, regret and the fate of relationships in a world of romantic melancholy. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.

Dancer Ukraine-born ballet superstar Sergei Polunin’s internal conflict is at the heart of Steven Cantor’s sensitive, luxuriantly filmed documentary about the princely, magnetic 26-year-old artist. (Robert Abele)

Don’t Think Twice Actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia’s funny and endearing love letter to the world of improvisational comedy and the spontaneous performers who keep it bubbling. (Gary Goldstein) R.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Hell or High Water Set in the desolate sprawl of West Texas, this gripping heist drama starring Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine is keenly attuned to the outsider politics of our times. (Glenn Whipp) R.

The Hollars A warm, funny and truthful film by director-star John Krasinksi with an endearingly wacky approach that sets it apart from the myriad of previous dysfunctional family tales. (Gary Goldstein) PG-13.

Howards End Re-released in a sparkling new 4K restoration, this landmark example of a movie of passion, taste and sensitivity that honestly touches every emotion has not only not dated but it is also as moving and relevant as ever. (Kenneth Turan) PG.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople This wonderful New Zealand film has a gently absurdist quality, a simultaneously sweet and subversive sensibility all its own, mixing warmth, adventure and comedy in ways that consistently surprise. Don’t miss it. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.

Indignation Adapted by director James Schamus from the Philip Roth novel and starring Logan Lerman and Sarah Gadon, this is a melancholy, star-crossed romance laced with Roth’s piercing sense of humor. (Kenneth Turan) R.

Ixcanul Set among an indigenous Maya community in the Guatemalan highlands, Jayro Bustamante's vividly observed drama about a young peasant girl seeking a better life gradually shifts into a realm of hushed, intimate tragedy. (Justin Chang) NR.

Jason Bourne The fourth film to feature Matt Damon as the unstoppable secret agent, the third to be directed by Paul Greengrass, this most propulsive motion picture is a model of what mainstream entertainment can be like when everything goes right. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.

Kubo and the Two Strings In this 3-D wonderment steeped in ancient Japanese folklore and brought to life by the stop-motion innovators at Laika Entertainment, magic is both an eye-popping phenomenon and an everyday reality. (Justin Chang) PG.

Mia Madre Nanni Moretti’s quietly wise, funny and openly sentimental film is tinged with the kind of honest sadness and comic frustrations that suggest a daily journal come to life. (Robert Abele) R.