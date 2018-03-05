How 'Shape of Water' took home the Oscar for best picture with its timely love story

Del Toro used a great many B-movie tropes in "Shape" but took the film to surprising places as well. Its beauty-and-the-beast tale is a love story about understanding, not transformation. The lovers' passion is reciprocal and almost immediate. The roadblocks come from outside forces. And, perhaps the best curveball of all: Sally Hawkins' janitor drives the action. She's the one who needs to save the day.