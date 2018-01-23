Oscars 2018 biggest snubs and surprises: James Franco, Steven Spielberg miss out on nominations

Nearly two weeks after five women accused James Franco of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior, the actor missed out on an Academy Award nomination for his performance in "The Disaster Artist."
The 39-year-old had been an early favorite on the awards circuit for his turn as the eccentric Tommy Wiseau, winning the leading comedic actor prize at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. Four days later, on Jan. 11, The Times published a story detailing the five women's accounts, all of which Franco has denied. Voting for the Oscars closed on Jan. 12.
Among those to earn a nomination over Franco on Tuesday were "Roman J. Israel, Esq." star Denzel Washington, whose performance received positive reviews in a movie that bombed at the box office and was generally not beloved by critics. Tom Hanks, who played Washington Post editor in chief Ben Bradlee in "The Post," also did not receive a nomination, while newcomer Daniel Kaluuya, who stars in "Get Out," did earn recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Front-runners Gary Oldman of "Darkest Hour" and Timothee Chalamet of "Call Me by Your Name" were nominated as expected, as was "Phantom Thread" star Daniel Day-Lewis (who had been overlooked for a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination).
Other notable surprises:
—In the directing category, Paul Thomas Anderson received a nomination for "Phantom Thread" — which had a surprisingly strong showing overall with six nominations — while Steven Spielberg did not for "The Post." (Spielberg's film only received two noms, for picture and lead actress Meryl Streep.) Both Jordan Peele ("Get Out") and Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") were nominated, too, while Martin McDonaugh — who was favored by prognosticators for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and earned a Directors Guild Award nomination — was not.
—"Wonder Woman," the third-highest grossing picture of 2017, received no love from the academy. The superhero picture was expected to at least have a chance in the costume and visual effects categories.
—Christopher Plummer, who filled in as a last-minute replacement for Kevin Spacey on Ridley Scott's "All the Money In the World," scored a supporting nomination. The 88-year-old finished his work on the film in November. Meanwhile, both Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell were recognized for their work in "Three Billboards," while neither Armie Hammer nor Michael Stuhlbarg got nods for their performances in "Call Me by Your Name." SAG Award nominee Steve Carell was shut out for "Battle of the Sexes."
—Lesley Manville, who stars opposite Day-Lewis in "Phantom Thread," was nominated for best supporting actress after receiving a BAFTA Award nomination but no other major precursor. SAG Award nominee Holly Hunter, however, was not honored by the academy for her turn in "The Big Sick," and neither was SAG and Golden Globe nominee Hong Chau for the box office flop "Downsizing."
