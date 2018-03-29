In Lynn Shelton's moving drama 'Outside In,' Jay Duplass is poignant as an ex-con in love

Shelton doesn't neglect the unmistakable erotic dimension of Carol and Chris' bond, but she doesn't make it the fulcrum of the drama, either. To some extent, "Outside In" is a love story about two people whose age difference matters less, in the end, than the realization that they may be headed in different directions. By the end you may flash back to that image of Chris on his bicycle, but it's to the credit of this tender, moving film that he isn't the only one who's found a reason to keep going.