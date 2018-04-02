Imax's 'Pandas' tracks China's efforts to release pandas back in to the wild

"It takes us a long time just to set the station and train people there," Owens said. "Once she gets to this new reserve, she'll stay for a short period of time in a really large enclosure while she gets used to the bamboo and the terrain. Once we're sure she's OK, has normal behavior, eating everything on her own and we don't have to give her any food or anything like that, we'll open the gate and whenever she's ready to leave, she'll leave."