Review: It has wit and energy to burn, but 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' takes a cynical turn

The internet may be a wild, scary and confusing place, but the canniest idea in Johnston and Pamela Ribon’s script is that it is also an endless source of renewal — a means by which old and outmoded pop-cultural artifacts might reclaim the love of a small but passionate fan base. The movie hints at this possibility early on when Ralph, trying to help Vanellope out of her rut, accidentally causes serious physical damage to her game. It can only be repaired with the purchase of a replacement “Sugar Rush” steering wheel, the last remaining version of which is being auctioned off as a collector’s item on EBay.