Chills and thrills: 7 scary movies to see this summer

"A Quiet Place" stunned audiences and industry insiders alike when it opened in April to rave reviews and $50 million in ticket sales. Now a slew of summer films are hoping to scare up — sorry not sorry — similar responses from moviegoers. Will "The Purge" franchise continue to show muscle? Will up-and-coming director Ari Aster deliver the next acclaimed horror entry with "Hereditary"? Here's a look at a few of the horror films hoping to make you scream this summer.