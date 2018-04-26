Chills and thrills: 7 scary movies to see this summer

"A Quiet Place" stunned audiences and industry insiders alike when it opened in April to rave reviews and $50 million in ticket sales. Now a slew of summer films are hoping to scare up — sorry not sorry — similar responses from moviegoers. Will "The Purge" franchise continue to show muscle? Will up-and-coming director Ari Aster deliver the next acclaimed horror entry with "Hereditary"? Here's a look at a few of the horror films hoping to make you scream this summer.
"Revenge," May 11
A young woman fights back after being sexually assaulted by her married millionaire boyfriend's hunting buddies. With Matilda Lutz, Kevin Janssens. Directed by Coralie Fargeat. Shudder / Neon
"Cargo," May 18
Dramatic thriller with Martin Freeman, Anthony Hayes, Susie Porter. Written by Yolanda Ramke. Directed by Ben Howling, Ramke. Netflix
"Hereditary," June 8
Secrets emerge after the death of a matriarch setting her daughter's family on a seemingly inevitable, ominous path. With Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne. Written and directed by Ari Aster. A24
"The First Purge," July 4
The fourth entry in the dystopian horror series focuses on the origins of the social experiment gone terribly wrong. With Y'Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, Marisa Tomei. Written by James DeMonaco. Directed by Gerard McMurray. Universal Pictures
"Searching," Aug. 3
A father searches his missing teenage daughter's laptop for digital clues to her disappearance. With Jon Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La. Written by Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian. Directed by Chaganty. Screen Gems
"Slender Man," Aug. 24
Teens perform a rite in a small Massachusetts town hoping to disprove a terrifying local legend. With Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso, Javier Botet. Written by David Birke, based on a character by Victor Surge. Directed by Sylvain White. Screen Gems
"The Little Stranger," Aug. 31
In 1947, a country doctor is called to the home of a wealthy family where his mother once worked and discovers a terrifying connection to his own life. With Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Will Poulter and Charlotte Rampling. Written by Lucina Coxon, based on the novel by Sarah Waters. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson. Focus Features