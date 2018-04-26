7 sci-fi films to see this summer

In addition to big-budget tent poles like "Deadpool 2" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," summer has become synonymous with science fiction films thanks to hits like "E.T." and "Alien." This summer's crop of sci-fi hopefuls include the star-studded "Hotel Artemis" as well as a very special release of one of the most famous science fiction films of all time: "2001: A Space Odyssey." Here's a selection of sci-fi fare coming to a theater near you.
"2001: A Space Odyssey," May 18
A 50th-anniversary 70-mm release of Stanley Kubrick's classic science fiction epic, overseen by Christopher Nolan. With Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood. Written by Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke, based on Clarke's novel. Warner Bros.
"Upgrade," June 1
Paralyzed during an attack in which his wife was killed, a man receives an AI implant that offers an experimental cure and allows him to pursue violent revenge. With Logan Marshall Green, Betty Gabriel. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell. BH Tilt
"Hotel Artemis," June 8
Jodie Foster stars as a woman who runs an exclusive criminals-only emergency room in a strife-ridden near-future L.A. With Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, Dave Bautista. Written and directed by Drew Pearce. Global Road Entertainment
"The Darkest Minds," Aug. 3
Teens with strange powers unite to resist the government that has turned on them. With Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Bradley Whitford. Written by Chad Hodge, based on the novel by Alexandra Bracken. Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. 20th Century Fox
"Extinction," Aug. 10
Science fiction thriller with Michael Peña, Lizzy Caplan. Written by Spenser Cohen, Bradley Caleb Kane. Directed by Ben Young. Netflix
"The Meg," Aug. 10
A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a deep-sea submersible, necessitating a rescue operation at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Cliff Curtis. Written by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, based on the novel by Steve Alten. Directed by Jon Turteltaub. Warner Bros.
"Kin," Aug. 31
An ex-con and his adopted brother, possessing a strange weapon of unknown origin, are pursued by a ruthless criminal, federal agents and otherworldly soldiers. With Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, James Franco, Myles Truitt. Written by Daniel Casey. Directed by Jonathan Baker, Josh Baker. Lionsgate