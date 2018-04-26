7 sci-fi films to see this summer

In addition to big-budget tent poles like "Deadpool 2" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," summer has become synonymous with science fiction films thanks to hits like "E.T." and "Alien." This summer's crop of sci-fi hopefuls include the star-studded "Hotel Artemis" as well as a very special release of one of the most famous science fiction films of all time: "2001: A Space Odyssey." Here's a selection of sci-fi fare coming to a theater near you.