The big deals at Sundance: Why the movies sold and how they might succeed

Last year’s Sundance Film Festival saw two of the priciest deals in the history of this gathering: Fox Searchlight’s record-breaking $17.5 million for “The Birth of a Nation” and Amazon/Roadside’s not quite as Brinks-busting $10 million for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Those films wound up with two, well, very different commercial fates. As much as dollars can be an indicator of a film’s value, they’re hardly an ironclad guarantee of success. Too many other factors can enter the picture between the January frenzy in the mountains and the fall derby into which many of these films will enter.

Judging by the totals in Park City this year, buyers are feeling optimistic. Very optimistic. Whether it’s traditional players like Searchlight and Sony Pictures Classics, newer movers-and-shakers such as Amazon and Netflix or even upstarts like Neon and FilmRise, wallets have been opening up over the last week at Sundance. As of Friday, a whopping eight movies have gone for at least $5 million as the quantity of buyers (and, depending on whom you ask, the quality of movies) has sent dollar amounts skyward.

Which movies went for the biggest totals? And which have the best chance of repeating “Manchester’s” box office and awards feats? We break down those eight big deals and handicap how they’ll pan out — or at least what studios will need to do to give them the best shot of succeeding.

"Patti Cake$" director Geremy Jasper, center, with actors, from left, Mamoudou Athie, Cathy Moriarty, Siddharth Dhananjay, Danielle Macdonald and Bridget Everett at the Sundance Film Festival. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

"Thoroughbred"

Directed by Corey Finley. Focus, $5 million

The Breakdown: Noirish scheming among the rich and disaffected. Teenagers Lily (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Olivia Cooke) used to be friends. They are slowly becoming reacquainted after Amanda committed a barbaric act (alluded to by the title) and was ostracized for it. Then Amanda learns of a problematic figure in Lily's life and plots to take action. In a modern spin on "Heathers" and "Cruel Intentions" — though with more dark humor and tight directorial control than either — "Thoroughbred" follows their plan as it takes them to a reluctant hit man (a brilliantly slimy-jittery Anton Yelchin) and other self-involved machinations. The film is also one of Yelchin's ‎last roles; debut director Finley dedicates it to him.

Forecast: One of the clear breakouts of the festival, "Thoroughbred" would seem to have it made with critics, who will eat up the noir and the nasty fun. General audiences will be a more complex proposition. Older audiences will go for the careful pacing and sly intelligence, but will they want to see a movie about self-absorbed teens too much in their own heads? The movie could, alternately, appeal to teens and twentysomethings, who will find it in a parable for their own suppressed need for expression. But Focus will need to make some nifty marketing moves to reach them; despite the age and appeal of the cast, the dialogue is often expressed in a kind of stylized formality, while art house touches like a scene backdropped by “Ave Maria” and an upper-crust manor setting can belie the film’s quicker, looser rhythms.

‎“Brigsby Bear”

Directed by Dave McCary. Sony Pictures Classics, $5 million

The breakdown: “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kyle Mooney stars in an offbeat story about a young man returned to his family after living for years with a couple who kidnapped him. He becomes determined to finish making the homemade television program his captors created and showed him for years.

The forecast: The movie’s weird whimsy will require very specific handling in how it is positioned for release, as its sincere sweetness could come off as too cloying for some audiences. Producers on the film include the Lonely Island comedy team and filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who have all created unlikely successes, so expect some creative promotion if nothing else.

“Patti Cake$”

Directed by Geremy Jasper. Fox Searchlight, $10.5 million

The breakdown: Music video director Jasper makes his feature debut as writer-director with this crowd-pleasingly ebullient yet bittersweet tale of a young woman aspiring to be a rapper. Set in New Jersey, the film follows Patti — rap name "Killa P" — as she tries to convince everyone around her that she can make it, and struggles to convince herself she deserves success of her own.

The forecast: One of the biggest surprises at Sundance this year, the film won over its premiere audience and sparked the sort of bidding war that not long ago seemed a thing of the past. Whether that same enthusiasm translates to audiences outside the festival world remains to be seen. Searchlight will seek to emulate the Sundance-launched success it had in the past with the likes of “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Little Miss Sunshine” — other movies with quirky and appealing lead characters — but will need to sell a film that at heart is far more of a quiet drama than it might appear. Helping in the endeavor will be the promotional narrative of its star: The film offers a breakout performance of Australian actress Danielle Macdonald in the lead role.

“Step”

Directed by Amanda Lipitz. Fox Searchlight, $5 million.

The breakdown: Deep in urban Baltimore, not far from where Freddie Gray was killed in police custody, sits the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women. A charter school whose mission it is to send every alumna to college, the academy is about to graduate its founding class. The women of that class, as Lipitz conveys in this casually observational documentary, are mostly doing well academically while flourishing on a step dance team, though they also face their share of challenges. As their pre-college years unspool, the movie follows‎ their success, their struggles and (to a lesser degree) their attempts to compete in statewide step competitions, as we learn about several of the young women in up-close ways.

The forecast: Documentary sales rarely hit the ‎$5-million threshold. But the currently hot nonfiction market may be changing that. This story has the kind of socially conscious message, inspirational if ultimately benign (there's little questioning of or wading into the controversial premise of charter schools themselves), that can help it appeal to a wide range of viewers. The issue for Searchlight will be convincing them to pay 10 bucks for a documentary, let alone one that doesn't lean on the competition as its organizing principal, ‎and whose personal narratives are in some ways not that different from what's available on a plethora of reality-heavy cable channels.