Box office doldrums continue, but ‘Dune: Part Two’ looms on the horizon
As the industry held its collective breath awaiting Friday’s opening of “Dune: Part Two,” North American moviegoers continued to largely ignore new releases.
Last week’s No. 1 film, Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love,” maintained the top spot with $13.5 million, according to estimates from market research firm Comscore, while anime stalwart “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — to the Hashira Training,” from Sony and Crunchyroll, lived up to expectations, earning $11.6 million in its debut to finish second.
However, two higher-profile releases, Lionsgate’s third-place “Ordinary Angels,” starring Hilary Swank, and Ethan Coen’s eighth-place “Drive-Away Dolls,” from Focus Features, failed to find large audiences, grossing $6.5 million and $2.4 million respectively.
“One Love,” starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae legend, dropped a respectable 51% from its debut to reach $71.2 million domestically and crossed the $100-million mark globally.
Stirring and sublimely epic, the conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s atmospheric first half climaxes with a showdown between Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler.
In fourth place, Columbia Pictures’ disappointing “Madame Web” tallied a projected $6 million in its second weekend for a total domestic gross of $35.4 million. Universal’s animated hit “Migration” rounds out the top five in its 10th weekend with $3 million and a domestic cumulative of $120 million.
Universal and Apple Originals’ “Argylle,” earned $2.8 million in its fourth weekend for a domestic total of $41.7 million. Warner Bros.’ “Wonka” finished seventh in its 11th weekend, grossing $2.5 million and bringing its North American total to $214.5 million.
Opening exclusively in New York and Los Angeles, Sideshow and Janus Films’ release of Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses” grossed an estimated $14,400 for a $4,800 per-screen average despite its three-hour-plus running time, which limited the number of daily screenings.
The highly anticipated “Dune: Part Two” carries a heavy burden next week but boasts a strong critical response with a 97% fresh rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. It follows “Dune: Part One,” which grossed $41 million domestically its first weekend in 2021 on its way to a worldwide cumulative of more than $400 million and six Academy Awards.
More to Read
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.