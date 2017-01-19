Exclusive: Sundance documentary 'Icarus,' about Russian doping, could light another match under U.S.-Russia relations

When he went public with doping allegations last May, Russian whistle-blower‎ Grigory Rodchenkov told a remarkable story.

A long-serving chief of the country's anti-doping program, Rodchenkov confessed that, out of the same lab designed to nab cheaters, he'd also secretly been running a state-sponsored doping program. During the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Rodchenkov said that at the behest of Vladimir Putin’s government he had used that watchdog lab to provide dozens of athletes with banned substances — then supervised an elaborate operation to swipe out their urine samples. Many went on to win medals.

The account triggered a massive investigation by the World Anti-Doping Agency and has caused a furor in the international community (and a Russian PR counter-strike).

But Rodchenkov’s allegations would likely have never come to light if not for the unexpected involvement of Bryan Fogel, a first-time documentary filmmaker with no previous connection to doping or the Olympics.

In a little-known story that offers both a stumble into history and a rattle of geopolitics, Fogel — a Malibu-based comedian who created the stage hit “Jewtopia” — wound up a key player in a global scandal.

Almost by accident, the 42-year-old spent nearly two years intimately documenting the scope and depth of the alleged Russian doping program. He persuaded Rodchenkov to come forward to the American media last spring and blow the cover on the operation. And he stealthily made arrangements for Rodchenkov to hide in the U.S. when he was forced to flee Moscow.

“When this story took on a completely different trajectory I was feeling exuberant — 'Oh my God, this is going to be a ten-times greater movie than I ever imagined,'” the director said in a phone interview earlier this week. “And at the same time I’m going, ‘holy …. This is truly scary.'”

When the fruit of Fogel's efforts — a documentary titled "Icarus" — premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, it will thrust the charged geopolitical issue of Russian doping into the cultural ‎eye as it has rarely been before, while potentially providing a new jolt to the electric fence of modern U.S.-Russia relations. Though dealing with an esoteric subject, it has a thriller-like pace that could help it resonate with audiences and bring home the scandal in a more potent way.

"Icarus" began innocently. In the film, which The Times was shown before the festival, Fogel is seen wanting to tell a playful story in which he experimented with performance-enhancing drugs. Fogel — who in addition to being a comedy writer is also a cycling enthusiast — had been fascinated with Lance Armstrong ever since longstanding doping allegations proved to be accurate. He wanted to test how much of an advantage PEDs ‎actually gave riders.

With the backing from the New York documentary financier-producer Impact Partners, he enlisted American anti-doping expert Don Catlin to help him dose up before an amateur race. Catlin then referred the director to Rodchenkov, a Russian athlete-turned-chemist at a Moscow site called the Anti-Doping Centre. That’s when matters took a turn.

Fogel — and viewers — initially believe Rodchenkov to be a minor player, a jovial mid-level functionary eager to boast of his chemical innovations. It soon becomes clear that Rodchenkov is much more. He's the point man for Russian anti-doping efforts — and, it turns out, its doping ones too.

As the mustachioed 58-year-old confesses with surprising candor on camera, he had spent years helping to procure steroids for his compatriots and then masking the effects, even as he worked to strengthen doping tests for everyone else. Rodchenkov essentially played it from both sides: He extended the detection ‎window so non-Russians could be caught at the same time as he developed a way (by mixing chemicals with alcoholic drinks) that the drugs wouldn’t bind in the bloodstreams of Russian athletes.

“You are on the first floor," he says ominously to Fogel as he describes his operation. "There is a second floor."

That upper level was dramatic and damning: Russian security agents positioned at sites around Sochi to facilitate the program. Tacit orders from Vitaly Mutko, the current Russian deputy prime minister who served eight years as Minister of Sport under Putin. All-night operations by candlelight to move jars of contaminated urine through secret tunnels.

When a WADA report in November 2015 put Rodchenkov as the mysterious figure at the center of the burgeoning scandal, "Icarus" filmmakers realized what they'd walked into.

“Once it became clear who Grigory really was, everything changed,” Dan Cogan, the co-founder of Impact and a producer on the film, said in an interview. “All of a sudden we’re thinking ‘how do we keep this person — or even us — safe from the Russians?"

Or as Fogel, his lighthearted persona growing more grave in the film, said in an interview: “It took me some time to realize that Grigory wasn’t the salmon — he was the great white shark.”

In “Icarus” Rodchenkov admits his actions with a lack of restraint. And he isn’t shy about saying that the orders were coming from the highest levels of the Kremlin.

But as the movie progresses, Rodchenkov has a growing dread of the Russian government’s response. He flees to the U.S. with Fogel and Cogan now fully abetting him, setting him up in a Southern California safe house. Several weeks later, two of Rodchenkov’s colleagues die in mysterious circumstances. Fogel and producers urge Rodchenkov to go to the New York Times, saying he’ll be safer if he’s known to the public.

The newspaper’s story in May lands like a smoke bomb. It reignites the WADA investigation, with a commission convened under anti-doping crusader Richard McLaren. The McLaren Report, as the two-part findings are known (the second part released just last month), is a blistering affair that confirmed nearly all of Rodchenkov's allegations, concluding that a sophisticated state-run system had helped more than 1,000 Russian athletes dope between 2011 and 2015.