Should we be scared of Teflon? A new Sundance documentary investigates

I do think people get so overwhelmed that they just throw their hands up, but you can't for your children's sake. We have an obligation to them. The people of Parkersburg can't throw their hands up. Listen, you can't take on everything that's out there. You have to pick what you're passionate about. But I think when it comes to things you're putting on your body and eating and consuming, that should be a top priority. It really should be a top priority of our government. There would only need to be a short yet concerted effort to be made by people in order for there to be change. When you look at the effect of "Blackfish" or "An Inconvenient Truth" — how quickly the corporations responded. We vote every day with the products we buy.