Review: John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix play 'The Sisters Brothers' in a soulful, stirring comic western

One of the things that gradually sinks in as you watch “The Sisters Brothers” is just how damn likable everyone in it is, the spirit of optimism that prevails even among men who have suffered more than their fair share of past persecution and abuse. OK, so Charlie’s a wreck, but there’s still hope for him and especially for Eli, who carries a torch for a woman back home and can still bring himself to weep over a dead horse. All he wants is to finish the proverbial one last job and get out of the game for good.