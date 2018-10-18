Review: Writer, director and star Jim Cummings makes a galvanizing debut with 'Thunder Road'

I myself wish the movie had found a different, less jarring resolution for that particular story, though the one it arrives at is provocative all the same. Jim so completely dominates the camera’s gaze that you are suddenly reminded, startlingly, that his life has been shaped almost entirely by his relationships with women: his mother, his daughter, his soon-to-be-ex-wife and even his sister (Chelsea Edmundson), who lives some distance away with a family of her own. He visits her at one point, and their brief reunion provides a subtle hint as to how he might have ended up in this predicament.