See the new L.A. Film Festival poster that's meant to brighten your day

Long Beach-based artist Yoskay Yamamoto has created the poster for this year’s Los Angeles Film Festival. This follows other festival posters in recent years by Los Angeles area artists Ed Ruscha, Noah Davis and Carolyn Castaño.

The 2017 edition of the Los Angeles Film Festival, produced by Film Independent, will run from June 14-22. The festival’s full programming announcement is scheduled for early May.

Born in Japan, Yamamoto moved to the United States while a teenager. The self-trained illustrator’s work as a painter and sculptor often blends the influences of Japanese heritage and contemporary popular culture with a playful sensibility.

“I found myself immediately falling in love with his work. It was unlike any of the art I was looking at up to that point,” LAFF festival director Jennifer Cochis said in an email. “There is something dreamy and even story-like about his sculptures and paintings that drew me in from the instant I saw them.”

Long Beach-based artist Yoskay Yamamoto, who has created the poster art for the 2017 Los Angeles Fil Film Independent Long Beach-based artist Yoskay Yamamoto, who has created the poster art for the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival. Long Beach-based artist Yoskay Yamamoto, who has created the poster art for the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival. (Film Independent)

For the poster image, done in a mix of acrylic and aerosol paint, Yamamoto decided he wanted to capture the colorful beauty of Los Angeles sunsets and the creative energy of the moon, tied together by a nod to the French artist René Magritte. (Hence the bowler hat he’s fond of wearing.)

“And also I wanted to create an image that was peaceful and calm,” Yamamoto said during a recent phone interview from his studio. “I really feel like we are facing such a chaotic and difficult time that I thought it would be nice to have a peaceful image throughout the city.

“A positive image can help people’s mood or feelings. As an artist, a lot of times my goal is to lift people’s spirits, to put a smile on someone’s face or brighten up their day just a little bit,” Yamamoto added. “If people are overwhelmed by too much information or too much news nowadays, maybe they can just feel a short, brief peaceful moment.”

Yamamoto will have a solo exhibition later this year at the Giant Robot/GR2 Gallery on Sawtelle Boulevard. Passes for the L.A. Film Festival go on sale to Film Independent members Tuesday and to the general public on April 25. Individual tickets go on sale to members May 16 and the general public on May 23.

“When I first spoke to Yoskay, we talked at length about how this is a unique opportunity for an artist to be in dialogue with the city itself,” Cochis also noted. “This is art that represents not only the festival, but is being shown for free in public spaces, which feels like a pretty radical achievement.”

SIGN UP for the free Indie Focus movies newsletter »

Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Emmy Chat: Why Minnie Driver’s so committed to her 'Speechless' family Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character.

Mark.Olsen@latimes.com

Follow on Twitter: @IndieFocus

ALSO

Frank Oz and the gang of ‘Muppet Guys talking’ still pulling on their silly strings

Charlize Theron and James McAvoy blow through South by Southwest with 'Atomic Blonde'

Aaron Katz’s ‘Gemini’ brings moody L.A. cool to South By Southwest