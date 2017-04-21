From "Wonder Woman" to "Atomic Blonde," women are shattering the glass ceiling with their fists this summer. But it's not just comic book superheroes and blockbuster franchises vying for moviegoers' attention this season. Get a closer look at some of the most-anticipated films in the Times' 2017 Summer Movie Guide.
Women claim the power in many of the summer's biggest movies
|Michael Ordona
This summer, women are shattering the glass ceiling … with their fists.
The slate includes a number of high-profile releases with powerful female characters at their centers. These fearless women are bad enough to slug it out with men, aliens and even Tom Cruise.
In “Atomic Blonde” (July 28), an MI6 operative conducts a dangerous mission on both sides of the Berlin Wall. It’s hard-boiled genre stuff in a brutal and stylish package with actress-producer Charlize Theron in the lead.
When we make these movies with women, we want to give them so much of an empathetic story. It has to be a revenge story, or there have to be children involved. … I can’t tell you how many times I said in meetings, ‘You don’t need to excuse her for being a woman. We don’t have to point out she can have babies or she loves her husband or her brother or whatever.’
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's' Kurt Russell can sum up his career in one word: 'Brandy'
|Glenn Whipp
Kurt Russell sings “Brandy,” the 1972 hit song, in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” as a way of explaining why his character, Ego the Living Planet (more on that name later), hasn’t been around much for his son, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Ego calls “Brandy” Earth’s greatest composition, a line that, thinking about it, makes Russell laugh (and Russell is a man given to great laughter), loud and hard.
And then he relates the song to his career. And because this is Russell talking, the explanation is insanely detailed and delivered with enthusiasm and takes more than a few left turns. But here’s the gist:
“A lot of the movies I did, that were misunderstood at the time, live in that world of ‘Brandy.’ That level of humor. ‘Is this cruel but funny? Or not cruel at all but kind of cool? No, they don’t seriously think “Brandy” is the greatest song ever written, do they? Nooooooo!’
“Well, I want all those feelings in there. I want to run the gamut of having people say, ‘Oh, my God, yes! Finally somebody realizes that “Brandy” is the greatest … song ever recorded’ to snickering, ‘Oh, that’s funny. “Brandy.” ’ ”
I’ve spent my whole career making movies that run that fine line.
A breakdown of all the new upgrades to Peter Parker's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' suit
|Meredith Woerner
There’s one thing “Spider-Man: Homecoming” can boast over previous Peter Parker films: a direct line to the Avengers. And when you’ve got Iron Man on speed dial, audiences can certainly expect a few technological upgrades to their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
Premiering on July 7, Sony’s “Homecoming” is the first Spider-Man movie to join up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new Parker (played by British actor Tom Holland) was introduced during the superhero showdown in “Captain America: Civil War” and, since his debut, the classic red-and-blue super suit has had a little work done.
“Tony Stark built it,” director Jon Watts says of Robert Downey Jr.’s “Iron Man” character. “So it has lots of bells and whistles.”
Tired of typical summer blockbusters? Head to the art house
|Mark Olsen
Whether you’re a classic art-house moviegoer of a certain age or a younger film lover looking for adventure beyond action yarns, there are options amid the costumed superheroes and wannabe blockbusters that make up the stereotypical movie releases of summer.
And specialized distributors are competing for your attention.
Specialized releases over the summer months include Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled," Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja," Michael Showalter’s “The Big Sick,” Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours,” Gillian Robespierre’s “Landline,” David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story” and Amber Tamblyn’s “Paint It Black.”
Sony Pictures Classics is chasing after multiple audience ages by releasing the Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin film “Paris Can Wait,” whose director, Eleanor Coppola, making her fiction feature debut on the cusp of turning 81, is unafraid to appeal to mature audiences.
I know there are a lot of other people in that 50-plus category. I know they’re there, because I talk to them all the time.
This 'Wonder Woman's' island paradise has no men or marble columns
|Meredith Woerner
The island was a gift from the gods.
The mythical island of Themyscira ticks off just about every box in the quality utopia checklist: cascading waterfalls, a lush, tropical landscape, years of undisturbed peace, a gorgeous race of warrior women.
Oh, and absolutely, positively no men. That is until Chris Pine shows up and ruins it for everyone.
So maybe not everyone’s version of paradise, but being the home of Wonder Woman, DC Comics legend and Amazonian god, Themyscira is certainly one of the best-known. And in June, audiences will get a chance to explore yet another version when Warner Bros. releases its long-awaited “Wonder Woman,” an origin story starring Gal Gadot as the titular character, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta and the aforementioned Pine as marooned pilot Steve Trevor.
Guy Ritchie turns to his go-to guy, Jude Law, for an epic reimagining of King Arthur
|Sonaiya Kelley
The last time I worked with Jude, I had him playing a goodie. [This time], I fancied him playing a baddie.
In "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," Vortigern — whom Jude Law plays with the calculated, charismatic complexity he refined as Pope Pius XIII for HBO's “The Young Pope” — seizes the crown after staging a coup against Arthur's father and his own brother.
The film's setting is medieval Europe, all gleaming armor and sumptuous furs, which Law found thrilling despite its over-the-top elements.
"Sometimes it's very humorous and camp and silly," he said. "Strutting around in leather and furs and huge metal helmets and what have you. Other days it's exciting. It's exciting because it somehow harks back to Old Hollywood and the idea of being in something immense and epic."
And is it ever epic.
Some might say Demetrius Shipp Jr.'s starring in 'All Eyez on Me' was ordained by the universe
|Tre'vell Anderson
“All Eyez on Me,” titled after the last album Tupac Shakur released while alive, is set to be one of the summer’s standouts.
In the vein of 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton,” which charted the rise of rap group N.W.A, “Eyez” aims to chronicle the impact the Harlem-born artist had on the music scene. (Earlier this year, Shakur was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.)
Alongside Shipp, the film stars Danai Gurira (“The Walking Dead”), Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”) and Jamal Woolard (“Notorious”).
And though the role is Demetrius Shipp Jr.'s first acting gig, some might say it was ordained by the universe. The 28-year-old bears an uncanny resemblance to the performer, something Shipp has been told since high school. “I went to school in Long Beach and all the seniors I used to kick it with called me ‘Pac,’ ” he said, smiling.
Shipp’s favorite scenes were with Annie Ilonzeh, who plays Kidada, the daughter of Quincy Jones and actress Peggy Lipton, who was engaged to Tupac at the time of his death.
It shows a Pac that you can’t see anywhere else.
How comedy actor Steve Zahn was transformed into Bad Ape for 'War of the Planet of the Apes'
|Josh Rottenberg
When Steve Zahn was first approached about playing a chimpanzee in the upcoming “War of the Planet of the Apes,” he had a hard time wrapping his head around the idea. Simply lending his voice to an animated critter was one thing, but creating a fully developed, three-dimensional simian character using performance-capture technology was something else entirely.
I had no clue whatsoever what it entailed. I was like, ‘Oh, they can’t just make me an ape – I really have to be an ape!’ Then I got nervous.
Kumail Nanjiani's work on 'The Big Sick' is a step forward in representing Muslim culture on screen
|Glenn Whipp
When he was 18, Kumail Nanjiani emigrated from Karachi, Pakistan, to Iowa to go to college. Four years later his parents came to the U.S., settling in New Jersey.
Nanjiani welcomed the thousand-mile buffer zone, not because he didn’t love his parents but because they expected, per traditional Pakistani culture, that they’d soon be finding a young woman for him to wed in an arranged marriage. His mother wasn’t letting distance deter her either, emailing Nanjiani pictures of prospective matches, some of whom he knew from Karachi.
Nanjiani had no intention of letting his parents dictate his choice of a romantic partner. But he also had no idea how to broach the subject with them.
“I was really scared of visiting them because I knew they were really into it,” Nanjiani, best-known for his work on the celebrated HBO comedy “Silicon Valley,” reveals in an interview in the garage office of the Los Feliz home he shares with his wife, Emily V. Gordon.
Nanjiani mined that cultural conflict in “The Big Sick,” a movie he wrote with Gordon about their real-life rocky romance, a relationship that faced numerous hurdles, including a serious illness and the specter of familial betrayal. The film premiered to great acclaim at Sundance in January, sparking a bidding war that resulted in a $12-million sale to Amazon Studios.
We didn’t make the movie to be political at all, but I’m glad at this moment that this movie exists.
'Then all the men disappear': Sofia Coppola on her Southern Gothic tale 'The Beguiled'
|Mark Olsen
Sofia Coppola’s new picture, “The Beguiled,” is set during the Civil War, featuring a wounded Union soldier (Colin Farrell) who finds refuge on the grounds of a Southern girls school whose residents include Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning. As Farrell’s character convalesces, it becomes increasingly unclear whether he is manipulating his female caregivers or whether they are playing out their own power games through him.
“I just thought the premise was so interesting, because the story of power between men and women was such an interesting, loaded topic, and this premise really heightened it with this setting during the Civil War,” the 45-year-old director said. “The women were raised to be these perfect feminine creatures there for men, and then all the men disappear.”
There is that kind of feminine, pastoral world of faded nature that the movie starts in, but then I love that it takes a dark turn.
Fionn Whitehead on landing the central role in Christopher Nolan's secretive WWII drama, 'Dunkirk'
|Josh Rottenberg
One day Fionn Whitehead went in to read for a part in director Christopher Nolan’s World War II thriller, “Dunkirk,” and — if you’ll forgive the Hollywood cliché, which happens to be true here — everything changed.
Throughout the months of auditioning, Whitehead didn’t know much at all about “Dunkirk” beyond the title and general subject matter. As with Nolan’s previous films, which include the “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception” and “Interstellar,” details about the project were kept tightly under wraps.
“Everyone was going in blind,” said Whitehead. “No one knew how many characters there were, who the characters were, how old they were, the plot, anything. It was very, very secretive.”
'Wind River' filmmaker Taylor Sheridan captures a chill of the soul
|Steven Zeitchik
For the last two years, movie audiences have been treated to scripts by former actor Taylor Sheridan. These are character-rich pieces that quietly subvert their genres’ predecessors (David Mackenzie’s Oscar-nominated western "Hell or High Water") or upend them entirely (Denis Villeneuve’s drug-trade thriller "Sicario").
Turns out, Sheridan has been saving his boldest work for himself.
"I always knew I wanted to direct this screenplay," Sheridan, 46, said by phone recently from his home in Wyoming. "So, I just didn't show it to anybody. I hid it in a drawer for three years and just waited."
The film in question is "Wind River," a snow-bound thriller that will evoke "A Simple Plan" and a host of Coen borthers works while retaining a style that's distinctly Sheridan-esque. The waiting? Well, that was done so he could build enough of a track record for financiers to feel comfortable with him directing too.
I like writing love poems to these places. But as someone who tries to be a naturalistic storyteller, my love poems do point out the warts."
