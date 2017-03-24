Chuck Berry wasn't just a god onstage — he was one onscreen too

When Chuck Berry died on March 18, plenty was written about the rock ’n’ roll icon’s musical achievements.

But as profound an impact as Berry had on the music world — indeed, the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen and pretty much every other rock musician credits him as an influence — it’s easy to overlook another medium that wouldn’t have been the same without Berry.

Berry’s songs were a lot of things: catchy, infectious, invigorating. But more than anything they were cinematic. No wonder so many visually arresting film scenes have been scored to Chuck Berry tunes.

Sure, some have been pedestrian, such as Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band covering “Roll Over Beethoven” for the film “Beethoven,” about an enormous, badly behaved dog. But Berry’s music always set a joyous tone.

Take “Home Alone.” The holiday classic features a snippet of Berry’s original version of “Run Rudolph Run” as the McCallister family sprints through O’Hare airport. The song perfectly captures the harried holiday environment that might spur parents to completely overlook the fact that they’ve left one of their children home alone for Christmas.

In “Back to the Future,” Berry’s seminal hit “Johnny B. Goode” has a pivotal cameo, with Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) performing the song at a school dance in 1955 with Marvin Berry calling his cousin (presumably Chuck) and informing him of a “new sound” he may be interested in.

Though the scene now reads a bit like whitewashing African Americans’ contributions to rock ’n’ roll, at the time it was a tacit acknowledgment that “Johnny B. Goode” was destined to change the world as we knew it.

SNAP Video "Pulp Fiction" is the gold standard when it comes to repurposing Berry's music. "Pulp Fiction" is the gold standard when it comes to repurposing Berry's music. See more videos

Perhaps the best use of Berry’s work in film is Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” Tarantino has always had a gift for picking the right music, but scoring the dance number between Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta) to “You Never Can Tell” was a stroke of genius. Sans dialogue, Berry’s lyrics about Pierre and Mademoiselle spoke for themselves, telling a story through song as Tarantino set the stage onscreen.

One of Berry’s many talents was that ability to craft a fully formed narrative in just two and a half minutes. It’s a gift that few in the musical arena could rival, and it’s why his songs suit film so well.

Berry’s music is vivid and wholly self-sufficient. Marty McFly doesn’t have to speak. Neither do Wallace or Vega. Filmmakers set the scene, actors find their marks and for a few precious moments Chuck Berry tells the story.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

libby.hill@latimes.com

@midwestspitfire

ALSO

Chuck Berry dies at 90, a founding father of rock 'n' roll

Chuck Berry brought a poet's touch — and respectability — to a brash new style of music

Chuck Berry was a master of detail whose music defined a genre