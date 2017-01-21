'Founder' director John Lee Hancock sees parallels between its subject Ray Kroc and Donald Trump

There’s a scene in new movie “The Founder” in which its subject, Ray Kroc, the failed salesman turned visionary of the McDonald’s fast-food empire, is recruiting new franchise owners by speaking to church and civic groups, at synagogues and to Boy Scout leaders, among others.

Director John Lee Hancock remembered telling actor Michael Keaton, who plays Kroc, he was going to shoot him in six places, saying essentially the same thing, and intercut the scenes, so the actor should just “bang those home.”

“You look at it, the section where he [says], ‘I’m gonna take it to the hardworking Americans and that’s who’s going to make it grow.’ It’s not so much the message, it’s the branding of the message, it’s ‘pound home the big ideas whether they’re jingoistic or simple or not, just bang those home and people will come.’”

'The Founder' offers a barbed look at the American Dream and a 'wonderfully nasty' Michael Keaton Justin Chang reviews "The Founder," directed by John Lee Hancock and starring Michael Keaton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "The Founder," directed by John Lee Hancock and starring Michael Keaton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. See more videos

“The Founder” was written by Robert D. Siegal, shot by Hancock and delivered to the Weinstein Co. before Donald J. Trump was even the Republican nominee for president. But it opened in wide release, after a short awards-qualifying run in December, on Friday, the day Trump was inaugurated.

Hancock watched the film again at a screening for a publicity event. “So looking at through the lens of having gone through the election, I thought, ‘There’s somebody else I’ve seen do this!’”

It was an insight others have picked up on. “However decent the director’s original intentions, ‘The Founder’ emerges as the first Trumpist film of the new era,” New Yorker critic Anthony Lane wrote in his review.

“I get asked a lot about the current political climate,” Hancock said in an interview a week before the release and swearing-in. “People make the parallel to Trump, this man rising to the top, branding. There are some similarities.”

But, he says, “when I first read the script, Donald Trump was a businessman, not a politician.”

McDonald’s history

The title of “The Founder,” is purposely wrong; Kroc did not found McDonald’s.

After years as an unsuccessful salesman, he stumbled upon Dick and Mac McDonald’s (played by Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch) operation while peddling “the multimixer,” a milkshake machine with six spools. Kroc saw potential in their well-designed and choreographed burger-fries-and-a-shake stand and after persuading the reluctant brothers to franchise and grow aggressively, he wrested control from them and never looked back.

He did open the first franchise, a restaurant in Des Plaines, Ill., near his home in Arlington Heights, that he refers to in the film as “McDonald’s No. 1, where it all started.” But he clearly knows that’s not true.

Kroc didn’t have the gilded upbringing of a Trump, a father who staked him the start of his career or success in any career before McDonald’s. The movie presents him at first as a desperate salesman who wanted to make his mark.

It follows him through less sympathetic moves, buying control of the company for $2 million and later reneging on an agreement to give the McDonalds a percentage of the company’s profits for life, or romancing the wife of a franchise owner (who became his second wife, Joan Kroc, who outlived him and became a significant philanthropist.)

“If America had a motto it would be pull yourself up by the bootstraps, work harder than the next guy, have a goal and achieve it,” all admirable qualities, Hancock said. “I’ve never read a script in which you are actively pulling for the protagonist in the beginning but little by little you lose that.

“I eventually came down on the side that it wasn’t just greed. It’s never just greed. It has to have something to do with your own stuff. Your self loathing or a sense of ‘I’m owed and they’re gonna pay.’ I think he was in his 50s at a time when everyone else was retiring, and he had not yet rung the bell. ‘I work harder than everybody I know, I’m as smart as anyone I know,’” Hancock imagines him saying to himself. “ ‘Why not me? Why not now?’ ”

“The Founder” takes its place among other movies Hancock has made that deal in different ways with Middle America, or the American dream.

“The Rookie” (2002) follows a 35-year-old small town Texas high school teacher and coach who rediscovers his fastball and tries to make it back to the big leagues. The film is based on the life of pitcher Jim Morris. In “The Blind Side” (2009), another story based on real events, a white evangelical Christian family in Memphis adopts a homeless African American teenage boy, sends him to private school and engages tutors to help him make the high school football team, win a college scholarship and become an NFL draft pick. “Saving Mr. Banks” (2013) is a glimpse into the early ’60s empire of Walt Disney as the animator and mogul tries to persuade author P.L. Travers to sign over the film rights to her creation, Mary Poppins. He also made “The Alamo” (2004), about the 1835 battle in which an outnumbered band of Texans fought the Mexican army for independence.

But he shrugs off a deliberate choice of American themes and settings for his work. He says it’s a function of what projects he is considered for and what he is drawn to.

“I can see where people would say, ‘You make very American movies.’ But I’m not sure that in the decision-making process that goes through my brain,” he noted. “More than anything for me is, ‘Is this something I want to spend a minimum of two years on?’

“There’s no doubt that I’m probably sent projects for a reason,” he said. Though he and his wife now live with their two teenagers in Pasadena, Hancock is from Texas City, Texas, a refinery town. "I know these people. I think I’m at my best when I really understand and can smell my characters.”