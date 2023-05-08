Advertisement
Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed a year after ‘Goodfellas’ star died at age 67

Ray Liotta in a white button-down shirt and a black blazer
“Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta died at age 67 in the Dominican Republic last year.
(Greg Allen / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Ray Liotta died last year of heart and respiratory system issues, according to a report citing his death documents.

The actor, who was best known for playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” died on May 26, 2022, in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie “Dangerous Waters.” He was 67. According to documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, the actor died of natural causes. He reportedly suffered from respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema — a buildup of fluid in his lungs — and acute heart failure, TMZ reported.

A man rests his chin on his index finger while gazing forward

Movies

Ray Liotta, star of ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies at 67

Ray Liotta, who starred in the beloved films ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams,’ died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.

Liotta also suffered from atherosclerosis, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls.” Atherosclerosis can lead to a blood clot.

At the time of his death, spokeswoman Jennifer Allen told The Times that no health issues or foul play were suspected. Allen did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Monday.

Liotta’s career spanned several decades and genres. He was also known for “Field of Dreams,” “Something Wild,” “Corrina, Corrina,” “Operation Dumbo Drop,” “Narc” and “Charlie St. Cloud.”

Movies

More than just 'Goodfellas,' Ray Liotta found range. Here are our favorite roles

The actor, who died overnight at 67, found nuance within his signature brooding menace, bringing charm, tenderness and grace to many roles.

Movies

More than just ‘Goodfellas,’ Ray Liotta found range. Here are our favorite roles

The actor, who died overnight at 67, found nuance within his signature brooding menace, bringing charm, tenderness and grace to many roles.

The actor was also an Emmy winner, nabbing a guest role prize for his work as Charlie Metcalf on NBC’s “ER.”

Following his death, Liotta was most recently seen in Elizabeth Banks’ dark comedy “Cocaine Bear” and will star in Charlie Day‘s directorial debut, “Fool’s Paradise,” which releases May 12.

In February, Liotta was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Banks and Liotta’s “Black Bird” co-star Taron Egerton paid tribute.

A grizzled looking man in a white beard wearing a leather jacket

Television

The late Ray Liotta is perfectly cast in ‘Black Bird,’ his final TV performance

Liotta plays a supporting role in the Apple TV+ series about a convicted drug dealer sent to elicit a confession from a murderer.

“I’m very grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life because I will carry the confidence he gave me, forever,” Banks said.

Liotta is survived by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and daughter Karsen.

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

