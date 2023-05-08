Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed a year after ‘Goodfellas’ star died at age 67

“Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta died at age 67 in the Dominican Republic last year.

Ray Liotta died last year of heart and respiratory system issues, according to a report citing his death documents.

The actor, who was best known for playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” died on May 26, 2022, in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie “Dangerous Waters.” He was 67. According to documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, the actor died of natural causes. He reportedly suffered from respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema — a buildup of fluid in his lungs — and acute heart failure, TMZ reported.

Liotta also suffered from atherosclerosis, which the Mayo Clinic defines as “the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls.” Atherosclerosis can lead to a blood clot.

At the time of his death, spokeswoman Jennifer Allen told The Times that no health issues or foul play were suspected. Allen did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Monday.

Liotta’s career spanned several decades and genres. He was also known for “Field of Dreams,” “Something Wild,” “Corrina, Corrina,” “Operation Dumbo Drop,” “Narc” and “Charlie St. Cloud.”

The actor was also an Emmy winner, nabbing a guest role prize for his work as Charlie Metcalf on NBC’s “ER.”

Following his death, Liotta was most recently seen in Elizabeth Banks’ dark comedy “Cocaine Bear” and will star in Charlie Day‘s directorial debut, “Fool’s Paradise,” which releases May 12.

In February, Liotta was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Banks and Liotta’s “Black Bird” co-star Taron Egerton paid tribute.

“I’m very grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life because I will carry the confidence he gave me, forever,” Banks said.

Liotta is survived by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and daughter Karsen.