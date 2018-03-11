New video: 'Downsizing' doesn't always work, but it's thoughtful and heartfelt

Based on writer Joe Kelly and artist J. M. Ken Niimura's beloved graphic novel, "I Kill Giants" stars Madison Wolfe as Barbara, a troubled adolescent who shrugs off the bullies at her school and the pressures of her broken home in order to focus on something more important: protecting her hometown from enormous monsters. Director Anders Walter plays up the comic's fantasy elements, keeping viewers guessing as to whether Barbara's really fighting beasties or if she's just keeping a tough life at bay with the help of a vivid imagination. The film can be a little juvenile at times, but it's always lovely to look at, and the bond the heroine develops with a new girl in town gives a quirky story a deeper emotional pull.