Here's the pitch: How each best picture nominee might make a case for the Oscar

The pitch: Will someone explain what happened? A month ago, Seth Meyers was making a joke about "The Post" being so good, so timely that it was going to win a raft of Golden Globes before the show even started. And this is the reward? Two nominations. Let that sit with you. Two nominations. And one of them was for Meryl, who gets nominated whether or not she's in capital-A Acting mode. But it's not too late, you know. This movie is lofty, urgent filmmaking. This movie is a rallying cry. What? You're going to stiff us for that B-movie fish-man flick? C'mon. You're better than that.