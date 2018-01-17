'I am ashamed I did this': Stars reflect on — and rethink — working with Woody Allen

Sparked by the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, a renewed backlash against legendary director Woody Allen has been simmering in recent weeks.
In a 2014 open letter published in the New York Times, Dylan Farrow — adopted daughter of Allen and actress Mia Farrow — alleged that Allen sexually abused her when she was 7 years old. It was the first time Farrow had written publicly about the allegations that first surfaced in 1993.
Then, in December 2017, after Harvey Weinstein had been decried by much of the film industry for the dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct made against him, Farrow penned another op-ed.
Writing for the Los Angeles Times, under the headline “Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?,” Farrow asked where was the outrage for what she experienced. She name-checked actresses who had worked with Allen since her accusations had been made, including Kate Winslet and Blake Lively.
“Although the culture seems to be shifting rapidly, my allegation is apparently still just too complicated, too difficult, too ‘dangerous,’ to use Lively’s term, to confront,” Farrow wrote.
Actors and actresses who have starred in Allen’s films have often been confronted with questions about Farrow’s accusations. But now they seem to be taking action, from donating their salaries from Allen’s films to declaring they’ll never work with the embattled director again.
Here are a few of their varied responses over the years:
Alec Baldwin
I worked [with Allen] three times and it was one of the privileges of my career.
Alec Baldwin, 2018
Cate Blanchett
It's obviously been a long and painful situation for the family, and I hope they find some resolution and peace.
Cate Blanchett, 2014
Timothée Chalamet
I don’t want to profit from my work on the film.
Timothée Chalamet, 2018
Miley Cyrus
From the way I saw him with his family, I never saw him be anything but an incredible person and a really great dad. People might slam me for saying that.
Miley Cyrus, 2016
Greta Gerwig
If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.
Greta Gerwig, 2017
Selena Gomez
To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it.
Selena Gomez, 2017
Rebecca Hall
I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.
Rebecca Hall, 2018
Scarlett Johansson
It's not like this is somebody that's been prosecuted and found guilty of something, and you can then go, 'I don't support this lifestyle or whatever.'
Scarlett Johansson, 2014
Diane Keaton
I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend.
Diane Keaton, 2014
David Krumholtz
I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on 'Wonder Wheel.' It’s one of my most heartbreaking mistakes.
David Krumholtz, 2018
Blake Lively
It's very dangerous to factor in things you don't know anything about. I ... know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he's empowering to women.
Blake Lively, 2016
Ellen Page
I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this.
Ellen Page, 2017
Mira Sorvino
We are in a day and age when everything must be reexamined. If this means tearing down all the old gods, so be it.
Mira Sorvino, 2018
Kate Winslet
It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing.
Kate Winslet, 2017
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.