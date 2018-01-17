'I am ashamed I did this': Stars reflect on — and rethink — working with Woody Allen

Sparked by the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, a renewed backlash against legendary director Woody Allen has been simmering in recent weeks.

In a 2014 open letter published in the New York Times, Dylan Farrow — adopted daughter of Allen and actress Mia Farrow — alleged that Allen sexually abused her when she was 7 years old. It was the first time Farrow had written publicly about the allegations that first surfaced in 1993.

Then, in December 2017, after Harvey Weinstein had been decried by much of the film industry for the dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct made against him, Farrow penned another op-ed.

Writing for the Los Angeles Times, under the headline “Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?,” Farrow asked where was the outrage for what she experienced. She name-checked actresses who had worked with Allen since her accusations had been made, including Kate Winslet and Blake Lively.

“Although the culture seems to be shifting rapidly, my allegation is apparently still just too complicated, too difficult, too ‘dangerous,’ to use Lively’s term, to confront,” Farrow wrote.

Actors and actresses who have starred in Allen’s films have often been confronted with questions about Farrow’s accusations. But now they seem to be taking action, from donating their salaries from Allen’s films to declaring they’ll never work with the embattled director again.

Here are a few of their varied responses over the years:

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin has starred in three Woody Allen films: "Alice," "To Rome With Love" and "Blue Jasmine." Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press

I worked [with Allen] three times and it was one of the privileges of my career. Alec Baldwin, 2018

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett won an Oscar for her performance in Allen's "Blue Jasmine." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

It's obviously been a long and painful situation for the family, and I hope they find some resolution and peace. Cate Blanchett, 2014

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet says he will donate his salary from his performance in Allen's forthcoming "A Rainy Day in New York" to charities. Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times

I don’t want to profit from my work on the film. Timothée Chalamet, 2018

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus starred in Allen's Amazon TV series, "Crisis in Six Scenes." Jessica Miglio / Amazon Prime Video

From the way I saw him with his family, I never saw him be anything but an incredible person and a really great dad. People might slam me for saying that. Miley Cyrus, 2016

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig, a director in her own right, has said that she would not work with Allen again after starring in 2012's "To Rome With Love." Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times

If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Greta Gerwig, 2017

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez will appear in her first Woody Allen film with the release of "A Rainy Day in New York." Neil Hall / EPA/Shutterstock

To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it. Selena Gomez, 2017

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall starred as Vicky in Allen's "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" and will appear in "A Rainy Day in New York." Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times

I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. Rebecca Hall, 2018

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has appeared in three of Allen's films: "Match Point," "Scoop" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona." Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

It's not like this is somebody that's been prosecuted and found guilty of something, and you can then go, 'I don't support this lifestyle or whatever.' Scarlett Johansson, 2014

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton is a longtime Allen collaborator, appearing in eight of the director's films, including "Annie Hall" and "Manhattan." Kevin Winter / Getty Images

I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend. Diane Keaton, 2014

David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz has reconsidered his work on Allen's 2017 film, "Wonder Wheel." Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on 'Wonder Wheel.' It’s one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. David Krumholtz, 2018

Blake Lively

Blake Lively appeared in Allen's 2016 film, "Café Society." Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times

It's very dangerous to factor in things you don't know anything about. I ... know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he's empowering to women. Blake Lively, 2016

Ellen Page

Ellen Page has expressed extreme regret for acting in the 2012 film "To Rome With Love." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this. Ellen Page, 2017

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino won an Oscar for her work on "Mighty Aphrodite," but recently vowed it would be the last time she ever worked with Allen. Rich Fury / Getty Images

We are in a day and age when everything must be reexamined. If this means tearing down all the old gods, so be it. Mira Sorvino, 2018

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet starred in last year's "Wonder Wheel." Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times

It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing. Kate Winslet, 2017