Passengers aboard Carrie Fisher's flight say she 'wasn't breathing' before landing

Two people aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles said via social media that they saw Carrie Fisher stop breathing before the plane landed at LAX.

On Friday, airport police responded to calls of an unresponsive female passenger on board. Emergency officials confirmed that that passenger was Carrie Fisher, the 60-year-old actress and writer who rose to fame playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies.

She is reported to be in critical condition after experiencing a “cardiac episode” on the 11-hour flight.

Actors Anna Akana and Brad Gage tweeted that they were on the same flight and saw what happened.

“Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home,” Akana tweeted.

“I’m in complete shock,” Gage wrote. He and Akana were sitting in front of Fisher on the flight and watched her get taken off the plane by emergency personnel, he said.

In a reply to Gage’s tweet, Akana said Fisher “wasn’t breathing for 10 minutes or so” and that she was receiving CPR up until the landing.

“I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person,” Akana wrote. (Fisher’s French bulldog Gary has accompanied the actress around the world, including most of her stops during the “Star Wars” media tours.) She said doctors and nurses aboard the flight as passengers tended to Fisher until the plane landed.

“I don’t really know what happened,” Gage explained in another tweet. “I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok.”

In addition to roles in TV shows and shorts, Akana has a popular YouTube comedy channel and was a writer for the movie “Ant-Man.” Gage is best known for his work on CollegeHumor videos.

Akana tweeted that she and Gage were not available for further comment.

Fisher recently released her eighth book, “Princess Diarist.” She appeared in last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and her younger likeness appeared in “Rogue One.”

