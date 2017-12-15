California Sounds: 30 essential Los Angeles records of 2017

Like wealth disparity in America, the divide between L.A.-based musical megastars and the other 99% of musicians reveals the extent to which big business controls the narrative.

While the headliners get prominent pushes on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, a whole subset of artists release music into a sonic black hole. Absent placement on key playlists or a major media push, the music lies in wait on faraway servers.

Which is to say, is there too much recorded music in the world? Yes. Is most of it forgettable? Certainly. Below are 30 albums, alphabetically arranged, by Los Angeles-area artists issued this year that deserve your investment. (Note: Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn.” is excluded from this list to make room for a lesser-known artist.)

Ariel Pink, “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” (Mexican Summer). This reflective, conceptual set of songs by the curiously strong Los Angeles pop songwriter mixes his distinctive, sonically flattened production with an album-length ode to another lesser-known creator from an earlier era.

Bedouine, “Bedouine” (Space Bomb). The Syrian-born, Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter released one of the year’s best debut albums. Filled with pastoral musical textures that suggest “Blue”-period Joni Mitchell but hardly derivative or retro, the album blossoms on repeated listens, and feels like a work that will endure.

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, “Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie” (Atlantic). Two longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmates reunited at the storied studio Village Recorder studios in West Los Angeles searching for magic. Built in the same room they recorded “Tusk,” guitarist Buckingham and keyboardist McVie’s first duet album tapped the vein. In another era, this would be up for many Grammys. The songs shimmer. But, then, this is Buckingham and McVie. Who could doubt the potential?

Cairo Gang, “Untouchable” (Drag City). Guitarist and songwriter Emmett Kelly returned to Los Angeles from Chicago a few years ago, after the Cairo Gang, which at the time also included acclaimed singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, earned attention backing singer-songwriter-actor Will Oldham. The whole time Kelly has been crafting guitar-based records that draw on garage rock, distorted but jangly electric folk and Velvet Underground-suggestive darkness. “Untouchable” epitomizes the band’s approach.

Dale Crover, “The Fickle Finger of Fate” (Joyful Noise). Who says drummers can’t make awesome solo albums (most people, and they’re usually right). The longtime Melvins drummer and former Kurt Cobain bandmate Crover is a master of his craft, and for his first official solo album he mixes noisy drum patterns with solid, if twisted, jangle-punk songs. If nothing else (and there is something else), Crover crafted the best song titles of the year, “Giant Hunka Cake,” “Hillbilly Math,” “Horse Pills” and “Our Supreme Leader” included.

Cuco, “Songs4You” (Cuco). This year a teenage Chicano romancer from Hawthorne named Omar Banos, just out of high school, went viral, and prompted a major bicoastal bidding war. A first-generation Mexican American whose obsession with Tame Impala and classic Mexican balladry became entangled with his knack for home recording, as Cuco he’s drawn thousands of Twitter and Instagram followers, many of them Chicana, who have internalized every vocal inflection on “Songs4You.”

RJ and DJ Mustard, “The Ghetto” (10 Summers/Interscope). The South L.A. producer known as Mustard is the architect of a ubiquitous, self-described “ratchet” sound that has helped steer the current direction of floorboard-rattling L.A. rap. Through collaborations with longtime compadres YG and Ty Dolla Sign, DJ Mustard opened a portal to a vibe as heavy and glistening as all the gold in Fort Knox. They both appear alongside main attraction and frequent collaborator RJ on the just-released “The Ghetto,” as do O.T. Genasis, Rae Sremmurd and others.

Jonah Levine Collective, “Attention Deficit” (World Galaxy/Alpha Pup). The Berkeley-born transplant has an impressive resume as a trombonist — work with Leonard Cohen, Anderson .Paak, the Game, Bennie Maupin and Ed Sheeran, among others — but his compositions drive “Attention Deficit.” Issued on the consistently excellent new jazz imprint World Galaxy, Levine’s debut as a leader is frickin’ wild. “Microverse Battery” suggests ‘40s big band music — if all of them had dosed on LSD a few hours earlier. Their take on Gaby Moreno's “Daydream by Design” is mesmerizing.

Kelela, “Take Me Apart” (Warp). Followers of underground Los Angeles R&B have been expecting big things from Kelela for a few years after she released a wonderful debut EP. Rich with digital beats that jump out of songs, “Take Me Apart” lives up to the hype.

La Santa Cecila, Amar y Vivir (Rebelon Entertainment/Universal). The Grammy-winning Los Angeles band crossed the border to perform classic boleros and rancheras in Mexico City. Also featuring songs by Mexican rock band Cafe Tacuba, the late singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel and soul vocalist Smokey Robinson, this work was recorded across five days at various indoor and outdoor locations in Mexico City.

Steve Lacy, “Steve Lacy’s Demo” (Three Quarter). This record was recorded using only a cellphone, but you’d never know it. The L.A.-born producer first earned fans as part of the innovative R&B group the Internet, and took it a step further this year with a songwriting credit on Kendrick Lamar‘s album “Damn.” Mixing soul, funk, indie rock and hip-hop, “Steve Lacy’s Demo” might be a toss-off, but it’s an infectious and assured collection nonetheless.

Shannon Lay, “Living Water” (Woodsist). Before this year Lay was best known as a key member of post-punk band Feels, but her first solo album is way softer in tone, and has earned her deserved attention. With a confident, distinctive voice (recorded by Cairo Gang’s Kelly) eager to explore octaves to find something properly beguiling, Lay relies on plucked electric guitar and the occasional string accompaniment.