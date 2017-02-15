Grammy wins send Adele back to the top of the charts

After a clean sweep of all five of her Grammy nominations, Adele will return to a familiar place — the top 10 of the Billboard charts.
The singer’s “25,” which won album of the year Sunday night and spent 10 weeks at No. 1 after its 2015 release, looks to regain a top-10 slot with an estimated 45,000 units (a figure that includes album sales, track-equivalent albums and streaming-equivalent albums). That more than doubles its previous pre-Grammy-week figure of 20,000.
The album has been a commercial juggernaut, selling 3.38 million copies in its opening week and eventually hitting 10 million copies not even a year later.
Adele’s likely not alone in a major post-Grammy bump, however. Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” is also expected to hit the top 10 again, moving around 40,000 units, up from 13,000 the previous week.
