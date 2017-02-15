Grammy wins send Adele back to the top of the charts

After a clean sweep of all five of her Grammy nominations, Adele will return to a familiar place — the top 10 of the Billboard charts.

The singer’s “25,” which won album of the year Sunday night and spent 10 weeks at No. 1 after its 2015 release, looks to regain a top-10 slot with an estimated 45,000 units (a figure that includes album sales, track-equivalent albums and streaming-equivalent albums). That more than doubles its previous pre-Grammy-week figure of 20,000.

The album has been a commercial juggernaut, selling 3.38 million copies in its opening week and eventually hitting 10 million copies not even a year later.

Adele’s likely not alone in a major post-Grammy bump, however. Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” is also expected to hit the top 10 again, moving around 40,000 units, up from 13,000 the previous week.

Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Caption John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. John Cale of Velvet Underground receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Caption Schoolboy Q Schoolboy Q, who has been nominated a few times, says he's ready to win. He is nominated for rap album and rap performance at the Grammy Awards. Schoolboy Q, who has been nominated a few times, says he's ready to win. He is nominated for rap album and rap performance at the Grammy Awards.

For breaking music news, follow @augustbrown on Twitter.

ALSO

The complete list of 2017 Grammys winners and nominees

Read Beyoncé’s complete Grammy acceptance speech

FASHION: Grammys 2017 best and worst dressed | Review

PHOTOS: Red carpet | Show highlights | Winners